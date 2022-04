25 Aril 2022

Police have apprehended Raphael Nakachinda aged 43.This is in connection to a matter where we received a complaint from Bruce Kanema against him on allegations that he promoted hate speech against the Tonga speaking people and is further alleged to have defamed the Republican President in a video that has been widely circulated.Two dockets of case have since been opened.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON