Police confirm arrest of cop who murdered Nsama, Kaunda

Where are those PF cadres, officials who were saying Nsama and Kaunda were shot dead by UPND snipers ?
Like we said:
24TH FEBRUARY, 2021
Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested Constable Fanwell Nyundu aged 25, a police officer with two counts of murder which occurred on 23rd December, 2020 between10 00 hours and 1300 hours in which a Prosecutor of National Prosecutions Authority , Nsama nsama Chipyoka and also Joseph Kaunda were shot at and died.
The suspect is in police custody and yet to appear in Court.
ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO
ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON
Share this post
COMMENTS
This cop is a scape goat. The real culprits are the people who summoned HH prejudiciary for a case already in court