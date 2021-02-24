Police confirm arrest of cop who murdered Nsama, Kaunda

Where are those PF cadres, officials who were saying Nsama and Kaunda were shot dead by UPND snipers ?

Like we said:

24TH FEBRUARY, 2021

Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested Constable Fanwell Nyundu aged 25, a police officer with two counts of murder which occurred on 23rd December, 2020 between10 00 hours and 1300 hours in which a Prosecutor of National Prosecutions Authority , Nsama nsama Chipyoka and also Joseph Kaunda were shot at and died.

The suspect is in police custody and yet to appear in Court.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON