Police continue assaulting people alleged to breach covid-19 curfew

Corporal punishment, which was outlawed by the courts, is now legal in Zambia. And this time the police do not need court order to administer it.
Once the police find someone they think is breaking the law, they beat and laugh their lungs out.
COMMENTS
Corporal punishment is the only language some stupid zambians can understand
Let the government work mwebantu…do you know how we would all die if this wasnt controlled? in some countries they are even ready to just shoot one dead for breaching the curfew
Iam not a politician but I would always support when it comes to the government trying to control the situation….it may be not a state of emergency were the constitution has been suspended but that is were we are hearding…people just need to listen. there is one country in Asia..I have forgotten the name….the president pronounced that they will consider shooting people who breach the curfew. Zambia fye no matter how I may disagree with certain things our government does, I would support this….even condemning Lusambo for leading police to control this unlawfulness is just sheer stupidity and hatred. Do we know the virus might ravage Zambia if not controlled…we would all be wiped..easily just like that!!!!!!!!!!!
You voted for Pf.