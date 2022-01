RASHIDA’S DEFECTION RALLY HEAVILY PROTECTED BY CB PARAMILITARY UNITS

Kitwe- Sunday 23rd January 2022

Copperbelt Minister, Elisha Matambo has deployed huge battalion of heavily-armed paramilitary and Police officers to receive former Kalulushi Mayor, Rashida Mulenga who has defected to UPND.

The rally is currently taking place in Kalulushi.

UPND cadres in Kalulushi had threatened to disrupt the event.