Police detain Nakachinda

Police have detained Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda.

Nakachinda was earlier summoned to appear begire Chelstone Police Station for questioning in connection with defamation of the president and insulting judges.

Some concerned government supporters had reported Nakachinda to police.

Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha also asked for permission from the High Court to commence contempt proceeding against Hon Nakacinda.

Mr. Kabesha complained that Nakachinda issued a contemptuous statement aimed at undermining the case in which PF Kabushi lawmaker Hon Bowman Chilosha Lusambo and others are challenging the Speaker’s decision to stop them from attending Parliament business.

He has argued that the said words are malicious and suggests that there is interference in the Judiciary by a member of the Executive

This is according to an affidavit in support of the summon for leave to commence contempt proceedings in the High Court.

Two days ago Nakacinda claimed that President Hakainde Hichilema has been summoning Judges at his house with the view of influencing the outcome of the Court process.

