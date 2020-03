INSPECTOR General of Police (IG) Kakoma Kanganja has revoked a firearm licence for Chanoda Ngwira.

This is in connection with the unlawful discharge of a firearm in Siavonga last week.

Whilst lodging at a certain lodge in Siavonga last week, Ngwila lost his wallet and demanded for it by firing shots in the air and threatening staff at the reception.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed in a statement that the IG has revoked Ngwira’s firearm license.