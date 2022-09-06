Police explain Sean Tembo’s detention

Police issue statement on the detention of Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader SEAN TEMBO.

6th September, 2022 – Following the apprehension and detention of Mr Sean Tembo, President for the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) on Thursday 1st September, 2022, police has noticed with concern the falsehoods being peddled on social media and various media platforms that police were unlawfully holding him in detention.

As Zambia Police Service, we would like to clarify that after his detention on Friday the 2nd September, 2022, Police were ready to formally charge and arrest Mr Sean Tembo. However, the suspect requested for his lawyer to be present as it is his constitutional right to have legal representation.

Since then, his lawyer never came to the Police Station until on Monday 5th September, 2022 when he showed up at Woodlands Police Station.

Upon the arrival of his lawyer Mr Jonas Zimba, Police were ready to formalise the procedures but his lawyer raised concern that Mr Tembo was not feeling well and hence he was taken to Chilenje Level One Hospital as it is his constitutional right to seek medical attention as by law established. At the hospital he was seen by a Medical Doctor and later put on bed rest for three hours from 12:00 to 15:00 hours yesterday the 5th September, 2022.

Mr Tembo remained under police custody till when he was discharged after the expiration of his three hours bed rest as prescribed by the Doctor. Upon being taken back to the Police station the accused’s lawyer was engaged with other duties. Police again could not proceed with the formalities as the accused’s lawyer was not available.

This morning the 6th September, 2022 Police in the presence of Mr Sean Tembo’s Lawyer formally charged and arrested Mr Sean Tembo for the offence of Hate Speech Contrary to Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia. Mr Tembo has since been released on Police bond and will appear in Court soon.

His arrest follows a Facebook post on his account prior to the adjustment of fuel pump prices for the month of September this year.

As Zambia Police Service, we will continue to uphold the rule of law and fundamental human rights of all Citizens regardless of their standing in society and political affiliation. We wish to state that as a law enforcement agency we had no intentions of detaining Mr Sean Tembo or any other citizen beyond the legal stipulated period. The seemingly portrayed unlawful detention was caused by either of the two: Mr Sean Tembo or his lawyer who were not available for the police to complete the formalities as by law established.

We further appeal to the general public to desist from commenting on matters they do not understand or have no facts as this has potential to mislead members of the public.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON