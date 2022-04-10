Police find K6 billion in suspect’s account

****Joint investigation team find K6 billion in 30-year old suspect’s bank account

WHAT THE WATCHDOG KNOWS SO FAR

The young man in the photo is Patrick Chalwe Ngo.

He is a son of late Ambassador Joel Ngo.

Mr. Ngo was a permanent Secretary in various ministries for a very long time before he was appointed ambassador.

About two weeks ago, Patrick Chalwe Ngo was picked up by the joint investigation team that comprise Dec, Police and OP. He was picked up from Kasama. The joint investigation team got a tip off that he was hiding money and properties belonging to some senior politicians in PF.

He was detailed and questioned for 5 days but was not formally charged. Eventually the Joint Investigation Team managed to crack his phone and that is when they managed to realize that he has 6 billion Kwacha in his bank account and 17 properties in Lusaka and the Copperbelt.

The boy is said to be tight-lipped and refuses to say how he acquired the money or whom he is keeping it for.

We understand some officers on the Joint Investigation Team tried and are still trying to get (steal) some money from him.