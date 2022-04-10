Police find K6 billion in suspect’s account

****Joint investigation team find K6 billion in 30-year old suspect’s bank account
WHAT THE WATCHDOG KNOWS SO FAR
The young man in the photo is Patrick Chalwe Ngo.
He is a son of late Ambassador Joel Ngo.
Mr. Ngo was a permanent Secretary in various ministries for a very long time before he was appointed ambassador.
About two weeks ago, Patrick Chalwe Ngo was picked up by the joint investigation team that comprise Dec, Police and OP. He was picked up from Kasama. The joint investigation team got a tip off that he was hiding money and properties belonging to some senior politicians in PF.
He was detailed and questioned for 5 days but was not formally charged. Eventually the Joint Investigation Team managed to crack his phone and that is when they managed to realize that he has 6 billion Kwacha in his bank account and 17 properties in Lusaka and the Copperbelt.
The boy is said to be tight-lipped and refuses to say how he acquired the money or whom he is keeping it for.
We understand some officers on the Joint Investigation Team tried and are still trying to get (steal) some money from him.
COMMENTS
This article is only reported here. And someone here suggests that there is no truth to this article. Can we have an official statement from law enforcement agencies or arrest the person spreading these “untruths”.
Police have since denied knowing this case. But then the Police are not obliged to say they are doing anything like what has been reported. It’s really a shame that some people can come up with such a concoction, complete with a picture and a name.
The boy should account for how he got the money otherwise he will be charged for money laundering if no evidence of how he acquired the money is adduced.
Money laundering is when some one has suddenly got a huge money he can not explain its source.
For failing to explain the source he risks the his money being seized by the government.
Man he should be on forbes
Something ain’t adding up, like the motor vehicles that were paraded at makeni!
Where is the Financial Intelligence Commission? How did they fail to pick these activities?
the bank should have reported these suspicious transactions, and the huge amount on the account
If this is true, why have they leaked it to social media? Have they secured it already? Have they done everything they need to do? Are they ready to go to court? There’s something wrong with some investigators to even release a suspect’s name and picture.
If this is story is true,management of the bank holding the account should be explaining to the Bank of Zambia what the heck has been going on.