Police harass Mpundu for trying to challenge Chiteme as Nkana MP

Police in Kitwe on Sunday recorded a warn and caution statement against former District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu for ‘unlawful assembly’.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said Mpundu convened an illegal meeting in Mindolo North at Luyando Community area without informing the police.

Katanga says police will not allow unlawful gatherings in the province.

The former Kitwe district commissioner whose contract ended in February this year and was not renewed by President Edgar Lungu has indicated intentions to challenge incumbent Nkana constituency and National Planning Minister Alexander Chiteme for the Nkana parliamentary seat in next years general elections which has allegedly led to him falling out of favour with the ruling party hierarchy.