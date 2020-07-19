Police hunt for officer who resigned

19TH JULY, 2020 – In view of the video circulating on social media depicting Sergeant Jeyson Chipepo, Police in Muchinga Province have been looking for the said officer after being absent from duty for a long time which is against section 26 (d) of the Zambia Police Act cap 107.

The officer last reported on duty on 02nd February, 2020 and Police have not yet received any communication from him on his resignation.

According to the police act, Desertion is an offence committed by police officers who abscond from duty for a stipulated period of time and this is a matter triable by the Criminal Courts of Law.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER