Police IG warns doctors

STATEMENT ON THE ILLEGAL CONDUCT BY SOME RESIDENT MEDICAL DOCTORS

I wish to begin by dispelling reports being circulated in some quarters of the media that Zambia Police arrested and detained a lot of Resident Medical Doctors. To the contrary, only one Medical Doctor was called and interviewed by the Police.

I therefore, wish to express my displeasure on the conduct of some Resident Medical Doctors who staged an Unlawful Assembly at their Hostels at UTH in Lusaka today. Their conduct was uncalled for and shall at no point be condoned by police.

It has come to our attention that not all those that paraded themselves as protesters are Medical Doctors but that among them were importers who joined with the aim of deceiving the public. This was evidenced by normal and smooth operations without any disruption of medical services at the health facility.

It is evident that this action is politically motivated and as police, we will follow up this matter to the end.

I am warning the doctors that, if such conduct continues, they risk having their association deregistered with the Registrar of Societies as their activities are in contravention of their Constitution presented to the Registrar of Societies at the time of registration.

I therefore advise those that would want to continue with their illegal activities as was demonstrated today , to reconsider their position or risk being arrested.

KAKOMA KANGANJA

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE

Issued on 31st May, 2021