Police issue threats to opposition, doctors

30TH MAY, 2021 – The Inspector General of Police has observed that some politicians are deliberately disregarding provisions of the law by conducting political activities outside what the law provides for. Other politicians have opted to disregard the advice that regulating officers have given by opting to go ahead with public activities even when advised not to.

This also goes to Resident Doctors who have been gathering illegally going against their own recomendations on public health safety.

He has further observed that some political parties are conducting their door to door campaigns and processions without notifying the police .In as much as Zambia Police acknowledges that we are in an election period, all such activities have to be conducted in an orderly and coordinated manner and within the confines of the law.

Some of the unregulated door to door campaign activities and processions have resulted in political caders clashing resulting in some sustaining injuries.

The Zambia Police shall not condon such misconduct which has portential to instill fear in members of communities.

He is calling on all those that intend to have public gatherings incuding Resident Doctors to abide by Public Health guidelines which have been spelt out by Health experts through Statutory Instruments number 21 and 22 as well as the provisions of the Public Order Act.

All those intending to conduct public activities should have public health certificates and should notify the police of their intentions.

Any conduct to the contrary shall not be tolerated by police and those found abrogating the law shall be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Inspector General has directed all Regulating Officers at all levels to be firm on the ground and ensure that law and order prevails at all times and has warned that all those that would want to disregard the law should do so at their own peril.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON