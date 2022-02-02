Police, Kabwata residents dance together

2

Police, Kabwata residents dance together

Police Officers and residents expressing joy together in Kabwata, CHILENJE market where HH was doing door to door campaigns.

In the past, these citizens would have been running away from these police officers.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Given Lubinda campaigns in Kabwata
  2. Police deployed to protect PF officials defecting to UPND
  3. Video: police beating truck driver
  4. Money for poor students should be found
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 2
  • comment-avatar
    Famous Kabwe 17 mins ago

    To the contrary, the Police would have been running away from PF Cadres

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Maguys 3 hours ago

    THE POLICE ARE HAPPY WITH THE DECENCY THAT THE NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT HAS BROTGHT

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.