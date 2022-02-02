Police, Kabwata residents dance together

Police Officers and residents expressing joy together in Kabwata, CHILENJE market where HH was doing door to door campaigns.
In the past, these citizens would have been running away from these police officers.
To the contrary, the Police would have been running away from PF Cadres
THE POLICE ARE HAPPY WITH THE DECENCY THAT THE NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT HAS BROTGHT
