Police kill one person during Nakonde riots

Police in Nakonde, Muchinga Province have shot dead one person and arrested nine people in connection with the riots that happened Wednesday over the lockdown amid the coronavirus.

The residents staged protests explaining that they are hunger stricken due to the lockdown.

And Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase has disclosed to Diamond News that one protester has been shot and is admitted to Nakonde General Hospital.

Meanwhile Nakonde Member of parliament Izukanji Siwanzi has urged the people of Nakonde to continue complying with the lockdown as it is for their own good.

Nakonde has been placed under lockdown after recording over 400 cases of Covid-19.