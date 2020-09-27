“Police Killed my brother’



*WHY KILL MY BROTHER IN OUR OWN HOUSE BY THE POLICE, ARE WE SAFE?*

Three people came into our house claiming to have come from *Kasanda Police.* They called my brother who was in his bedroom to go to the sitting room, not knowing them he refused and went back to his bedroom.

These men followed my brother in his room and started beating him with short button. He was beaten helplessly and took him to *Kasanda Police Station.* My brother was put in the Police Cell without being taken to the hospital for medical attention.

My brother died yesterday 26th September, 2020 in Police Cells around 06:00 hours. The family was suspiciously and erroneously told that he had died around 13:00 hours after the body had already been taken to the hospital mortuary by Police without our knowledge. *Surely are we safe mwebantu?*

Today Senior Police Officers have been having closed door meetings planning on how this climinal matter can be swept under the carpet and so far no arrest has been made.

The family is appealing to relevant authorities for justice to prevail. *Twalila mwebantu* 😭😭😭😭😭

Family Representative

Prospel Sichimba