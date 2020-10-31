Police lock up ministry of Finance spokesperson

Police in Lusaka have locked up Ministry of Finance Public Relations Officer, Mr. Chileshe Kandeta over allegations of the leakage of the National Budget.

In the past week, the Police have summoned various media personnel over allegations that the national budget was leaked and published before thr Minister of Finance Dr. Bwalya Ngandu presented and delivered it in Parliament.

So far the Police have quizzed ZNBC reporters, Brian Mwale and Ellen Hambuba.

The Police have also summoned Diamond TV CEO, Costa Mwansa and Head of Current Affairs, George Chomba.

Kandeta was summoned on Thursday and was immediately locked up.

He was later moved to Ridgeway Police Post and has not been released.

It’s an established practice for business journalist to be given an advance copy before the budget is delivered for their analysis shortly after presentation.

The media fraternity has expressed shock that this matter has now been criminalized.

Kandeta is an experienced and veteran public relations practitioner, who has served over five previous Ministers of Finance.