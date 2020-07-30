Police now say have started investigating porn minister



By Logic Lukwanda

Police have commenced investigation of former General Education Minister David Mabumba and a woman he is seemingly communicating with in a pornographic Whatsapp video call that has gone viral on social media leading to the sacking of the minister by President Edgar Lungu.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo who confirmed the development to Phoenix News said if found wanting, the duo may be charged with production, production and circulation, circulation and possession of obscene material depending on the circumstances and the part each took in the video.

Mrs Katongo says the police started investigating Mr Mabumba and the unknown lady upon receiving the report.

Meanwhile, Mrs Katongo said preliminary investigations have shown that the lady in question is outside Zambia and no arrests have been made so far.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the former general education minister is seen showcasing and fondling his genitals to an unknown female person.

