Police officer arrests victims after suing him

On the 5th of February 2021, Ultimate insurance majority shareholders and owners Tobias Milambo, Nachi Musonda and Richard Lubemba sued policeman Lenny shonga for illegally grabbing, using and holding on to Mr Nachi Musonda’s Brand new Ranger without any lawful reason for over five months.The said vehicle was procured legally by Mr Musonda after his contract expired.

Police office Lenny shonga was saved court documents on Wednesday 10th of February 2021.

Marshland Directors sued the Attorney General and Shonga in his personal capacity. The officer in panic mode he then stormed the magistrate court with over twenty C5 officers armed with guns and apprehended the Directors who were attending court, disrupting court proceedings before Honorable Alice walusiku.

The Directors were detained for four days from Thursday 11th of February 2021 and were only charged on Monday 15th February 2021.Shonga has become untouchable as he is sponsored by corrupt Tomorrow investment owner Chanda katotobwe.

Last year officer Lenny shonga threatened to arrest lawyer Jonas Zimba of makebi zulu and advocates in a similar fashion in front of State Council John mulwila and was in turn reported to inspector general of police.

Concerned police officers