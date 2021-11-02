Police officer says he didn’t kill state prosecutor

In case you missed this 👇🏿

A 25-year old police officer has denied murdering National Prosecutions Authority -NPA- Senior Public Prosecutor, NSAMA CHIPYOKA and UPND sympathiser JOSEPH KAUNDA.

Constable FANWELL NYUNDU told Lusaka High Court Judge, JOSHUA BANDA after he read out the charges to him that he understood the charges but that he is not guilty.

Justice BANDA then entered pleas of NOT guilty in both counts.

Constable NYUNDU is facing two counts of murder.

In count one, it is alleged that on December 23, 2020, NYUNDU murdered Mr. CHIPYOKA, while in count two, it is alleged that on the same date, he murdered Mr. KAUNDA.

Mr. CHIPYOKA and Mr. KAUNDA were shot dead near Cabinet office on December 23, last year as UPND President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA appeared before the police headquarters in Lusaka for interrogation.

Constable NYUNDU is represented by Lusaka lawyer, WILLIS MHANGA.

Justice BANDA has adjourned the matter to November 10, 2021 for commencement of trial.