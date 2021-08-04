Police prepares to raid UPND offices

HAPPENING NOW…

INSPECTOR General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja has directed all Police Intelligence Heads in the Districts to raid UPND command Centres in search of “offensive weapons.”

In some cases, according sources is to plant the offensive weapons with a view to implicate the opposition party as the perpetrators of violence and possibly arrest a few.

“All Police intelligence officers from all the districts have been instructed to submit names and locations of all UPND command centers,” said the source.

Details as the story unfolds …