Police prepares to raid UPND offices

HAPPENING NOW…
INSPECTOR General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja has directed all Police Intelligence Heads in the Districts to raid UPND command Centres in search of “offensive weapons.”
In some cases, according sources is to plant the offensive weapons with a view to implicate the opposition party as the perpetrators of violence and possibly arrest a few.
“All Police intelligence officers from all the districts have been instructed to submit names and locations of all UPND command centers,” said the source.
Details as the story unfolds …
Share this post
COMMENTS
Zambians MUST unit to send a loud and clear message to PF that their tactics are not going to work. Majority of Zambians are fully away of PF causing all sorts of havoc and violence throughout Zambia. Even going as far killing their own supporters to make it look like its UPND. PF are thugs and must be stopped.
PF should not forget what happened in Haiti can easily happen in Zambia. People want CHANGE. We refuse to have another 5 years of ECL.
Few more days to go and we Zambians will reclaim our Country.