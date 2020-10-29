Police probe DJ Mutale Mwanza

Account for your wealth, Police Quiz Mutale Mwanza

Police at Woodlands Police Station summoned radio DJ, Mutale Mwanza on Thursday.

Police are interested to establish how the middle-aged woman is able to buy expensive SUVs when her salary at Hot Fm is less than K3000 and some months she is not paid.

The Police are following up on reports suggesting that the money maybe coming from proceeds of crime.

Mutale recently acquired two vehicles, a Ford Ranger and a Range Rover Vogue.

DEC, FIC and ACC are interested but ZRA is not despite reports that taxes were not paid.

The Watchdog further understands that the blessers that have paid for the vehicles are already distancing themselves