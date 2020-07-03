Police pull down UPND billboards

Police in Monze District in Southern Province have pulled down posters, chitenge materials and billboard portraying opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema ahead of President Edgar Lungu’s visit tomorrow.
A check by a Phoenix News in Monze Central found all visible billboards pulled down.
Those in power should be the first one to show tolerance and accommodation of opposite views. What are they afraid of since they are already in power. Thieves and guilty ones are always afraid. Is that not so.
Address to the President of Chambia, sir you have cleared yourself from presidency in the most humiliating way, you know a day before voting day, facebook will be jammed with massages that will send you away, start to make peace now so that when that time comes you will still remain with a few on your side, social media is now stronger than before and there is nothing you can do about it, all you need is to adapt, but your people dont understand internet and its power