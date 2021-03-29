Police pursue UPND candidate

UPND aspiring candidate for Mkushi North (in this video) has been summoned to the police for these great campaign messeges.

UPND Mkushi North aspiring candidate Topson Kunda writes

I HAVE JUST BEEN SUMMONED BY MKUSHI POLICE TO APPEAR BEFORE THEM TOMORROW AT 14 HOURS. AM READY TO DIE ANY DAY ANY TIME IF NEED BE FOR DOING WHAT I FEEL IS RIGHT. ACTUALLY I DIED THE DAY I RECEIVED JESUS AS MY LORD AND SAVIOUR. THIS LIFE I HAVE MEANS NOTHING TO ME COMPARED TO THE LIFE I WILL HAVE THE DAY I WILL LEAVE THIS WORLD.