Inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja has put the police on full alert in readiness for tomorrow.

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has been summoned to appear before police for questioning over some political charges.

But the UPND say all party members will accompany their leader to the police station.

In response, police IG Kanganja has directed police to monitor the activities of the UPND and disallow any type of gatherings.