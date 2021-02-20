Police raid home of HH’s in-laws

Police raid home of HH’s in-laws

President Lungu🙆🏽‍♀️

Sure sure there was no one, around the President, to say we cannot, should not, must not send heavily armed police officers to dig up HH’s in-laws village compound??

Dear God, not even Adamson Mushala’s parents were harassed by Kaunda.

Ba Lungu, mwandi, awe.

Raid HH, if you must, but using state power to terrorise your rivals in-laws was a troubling new low.

Sane Zambia can only apologise, on behalf of the President to Mutinta Hichilema’s family🙏🏾.

Laura Miti

