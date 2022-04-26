Police reopen investigations on gassing

IG RE-OPENS GASSING INVESTIGATIONS
INSPECTOR General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has disclosed that Police have re-opened investigations into the gassing cases that characterised the country sometime in the past.
Mr. Kajoba said most cases called for further investigations as they were not logically concluded.
He said the perpetrators and all those who played a role in the gassing incidences should never feel at easy as the cases were still active with the Police.
Mr. Kajoba said this today during the official opening of the Criminal Investigators workshop held at Zambia Police Training College in Lusaka.
“As you may be aware, we have re-opened investigations into the gassing cases that characterised our country sometime in the past and were not logically concluded,” Mr. Kajoba said.
He added that his Command was in a hurry to build capacity for Criminal Investigations Officers in order for them to catch up and effectively combat both old and emerging crime trends.
Mr Kajoba said a number of cases were under investigations such as the alleged abduction of Pamela Chisupa and other cases of interest including the abuse of social media among others.
Rae Hamoonga
ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE
SPOKESPERSON
(Zambia Reports)
COMMENTS
It is good that this
cases have been restarted again, we will appreciate the proper handling of this case without favouring the murderers. We lost alot of people let no one stand in the way of the law. not even the Dii Pee Pie for noleez, NO NO PLEASE. speed up the process and continue updating the nation at every stage so that ba PAfu will.not be given space to jump inn and start lieying and confusing The nation by their lies like their master the devil.
Also reopen the case of the stollen gold at or from.kasensenli where the PF sent their own people to investigate instead of the police doing their Job. First approach them, especially Davie who was their SG to give you their report on what happened and what they did after finding out then go on the ground also as police and do your own investigation. Please quicken up the process ba IG. We want answeres and please do some updated especially on these cAses because people what to hear and know what happened and the pafu send party members instead of the police. Very important.
Who closed the investigations and when was this done? People we should be a bit serious. These acts resulted in several losses of lives. Public peace and order disrupted. Include the one who closed the investigations as one of the suspects. Non-bailable offences we are talking about here. Any cadre going to visit whoever is picked include in the list of suspects and later apprehend.