Police salaries increments in but …

0

Police salaries increments in but …

Editor hide my id,

Yesterday 19.01.2021, Police officers received the latest payslip of of January 2021. There is an upward adjustment to their salaries by K21.50 which can’t buy even a 2kg sugar.
This is the 8% salary hike the government was talking about. Bear in mind that Police has no union and has no where to complain or stage a protest. All that they can do is to accept and swallow this bitter pill.
We don’t know about other government wings whether they also received a pay as you earn as their salaries increment.

Concerned Cop.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Green Party leader repays illegal salaries for Kapyongo, Musenge
  2. Police arrest PF cadre over traffic accident
  3. Now police summon Diamond TV editors
  4. Mwaliteta urges citizens not to be discouraged by ECZ mediocrity
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *