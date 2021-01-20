Police salaries increments in but …

Editor hide my id,

Yesterday 19.01.2021, Police officers received the latest payslip of of January 2021. There is an upward adjustment to their salaries by K21.50 which can’t buy even a 2kg sugar.

This is the 8% salary hike the government was talking about. Bear in mind that Police has no union and has no where to complain or stage a protest. All that they can do is to accept and swallow this bitter pill.

We don’t know about other government wings whether they also received a pay as you earn as their salaries increment.

Concerned Cop.