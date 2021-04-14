Police say have arrested PF official who threatened to burn civil servants

April 14, 2021 – Police have apprehended Charles Kakula aged 24 of Kamwala South in Lusaka in connection with a video circulating on social media platforms depicting purported Patriotic Front cadres hounding out from office a civil servant on political grounds.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred on April 13, 2021 between 11 and 12 hours at Ministry of Works and Supply offices in Lusaka.

The suspect is in police custody and investigations have continued in the matter.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer

Meanwhile,

Hopeless Works PS faces displinary action for aiding unruly PF cadres

Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti has directed his Deputy to immediately discipline the Permanet Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Supply for failing to stop PF cadres from harassing an an employee.

Dr. Miti has also revealed that the cadre Charles Kakula who lead the attack has since been apprehended by the police.