Police say investigating HH over farm he bought in 2004

23RD DECEMBER, 2020 – Police in Lusaka have warned and cautioned the UPND leader, Mr Hakainde Hichilema for the offence of Conspiracy to defraud contrary to section 313 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.
It is alleged that Mr Hichilema who introduced himself as a community worker based in Lusaka whilst acting together with other unknown persons, fraudulently purchased a property, Sub-division “A” of farm number 1924 in Kalomo district belonging to the late Samson Siatembo, purporting that at the time of purchase, the Administrator of the property in question consented to the sale by appending her signature when infact not.
This is alleged to have occurred at unknown date in 2004.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO
ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON

