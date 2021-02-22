Police say they searched Shibuyuni and other then places

22ND FEBRUARY, 2021 – Police on 12th February, 2021 conducted searches on various premises in some parts of the country, among them was a household in Shibuyunji District.

The search was conducted by police officers from Police Service Headquarters and was not limited to Shibuyunji but various other places.

Police are by law mandated to conduct a search on any premises or person on reasonable suspicion that anything which is necessary in the criminal justice system may be found.

On the day the search was conducted in Shibuyunji, police had simultaneous searches . We want to put it clear that the operation was not aimed at harassing or persecuting any individual as it is being reported in some sections of the media.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON