Police say will deal with protesters

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned people intending to stage a protest against bad Governance of the country not to go ahead saying they will face the wrath of the law.

Kanganja says all individuals trying to take advantage of the peace in the country at will be dealt with.

Kanganja further stated that the police is aware of such individuals who are being sponsored by a known group.

He has started that the police are on top of things in ensuring peace is maintained.