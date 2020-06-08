Police say will deal with protesters

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned people intending to stage a protest against bad Governance of the country not to go ahead saying they will face the wrath of the law.
Kanganja says all individuals trying to take advantage of the peace in the country at will be dealt with.
Kanganja further stated that the police is aware of such individuals who are being sponsored by a known group.
He has started that the police are on top of things in ensuring peace is maintained.
COMMENTS
Ooh yes Inspector General deal ruthlessly with these enemies of peace, they don’t care because they want to put Zambia on fire. We all know that they have offshore accounts and other homes abroad where they can run to but for us we only have Zambia as our home. They want to use the youths to cause anarchy in the country and they think this is how they will enter state house and start governing the country. Those who claim there is corruption in the country let them go and report to ACC and provide evidence not just barking on social media.