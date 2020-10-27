Police search fake NRCs at UPND offices

A battalion of uniformed and plain clothed police officers have raided national offices for the UPND along provident street in Lusaka in search of what they termed as fake National Registration cards.

The battalion which arrived at 12:00hrs only gained entrance to the UPND offices at 14:30hrs after the arrival of Counsel Marshal Mucheende of M and Associates who validated the search warrant.

Under the watchful eye of the legal team,the searching police officers under went a vigorous body search to ensure that they were not carrying any of the fake NRC documents to be planted in the premises.

By press time,the search had started with each police officer accompanied by atleast two UPND members to avoid any plants.

