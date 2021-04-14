Police seek details of PF cadres threatening to burn civil servants

Police seek evidence to prosecute the Patriotic Front (PF) cadres that harrassed a civil servant at the Ministry of works and Supply

By Prudence Siabana

Inspector General of Police Kakoma kanganja has described as uncalled for and illegal the conduct by suspected pf cadres appearing in a video that has gone viral on social media harassing a female civil servant at the ministry of works and supply whom they accused of being a UPND supporter.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr Kanganja says political cadres have no right or justification to harass government workers under any circumstances.

Mr Kanganja has warned that police will not tolerate any provocative behaviour with potential to bring about public disorder by political cadres from either the ruling or opposition political parties.

He has since advised any public officer who may be harassed by cadres to report to any nearest police station for possible persecution of their aggressors.

Meanwhile, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the conduct by the suspected pf cadres is not only intolerable but borders on criminality and has call on investigative wings to bring the culprits to book without delay.

