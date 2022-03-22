Police seize vehicles abandoned by big thief

WHO ARE THE POLICE TRYING TO FOOL OR PROTECT?

According to the ACC, DEC and CID, these vehicles were abandoned by some big thief in Makeni so they have seized them.

We feel the investigative wings are either being silly or actually trying to protect someone here.

There is no land in Makeni which is not registered. So this place where the cars are parked belong to a known person. Why didn’t they ask him or her who parked the cars here if he is not the owner?

Even in the last unlikely event that the land is not registered, the neighborhood knows who owns that land.

Moreover, the person or persons who brought these cars in Zambia can be traced through ZRA and INTERPOL. So what are the police trying to achieve here ?

The police should not allow themselves to be used by plunderers to escape liability.

So, by seizing these cars, the case has died and the criminal will not be identified and prosecuted?

What an easy way to escape jail by using the police themselves.

Investigative wings seize 31 vehicles abandoned in Makeni

THE Joint Investigative Team has seized 31 vehicles which were found abandoned at a private property in Makeni, whose owner is yet to be established.

ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe confirmed to News Diggers and added that there were several other vehicles which the Joint Investigative Team had seized, as they are believed to be proceeds of crime.