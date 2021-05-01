Police surround UPND offices

Saturday, May 1st, 2021

Paramilitary Police officers have surrounded the new UPND National Youth offices.

The office which is located in Villa, Thornpark Park off Great North Road opposite CavendUniversity, was scheduled to be officially opened by UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema at 10:00 hours this morning.

The Police in their hundreds can be seen hovering around the premises both in Toyota Land Cruisers and the newly acquired anti-riot gear comprising of water cannons and the Maverick anti-riot gear.

*(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM*

