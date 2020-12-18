Police summon HH

Press Statement for immediate release.

*Lusaka- 18th December 2020.

POLICE SUMMON HH*

Zambia Police in Lusaka have summoned United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema to appear before them on Monday next week.
Police officers from Force Headquarters attempted to serve the summons at the UPND Secretariat this morning but failed as some vigilant people they found at the Secretariat referred them to the Party lawyers.
The Police want President Hakainde Hichilema for questioning at Force Headquarters on Monday, 21st December, 2020 at 10:00 hours.
They police have not stated the reasons why they want to question Mr Hichilema.

We appeal to our supporters across the country to be alert and offer President Hichilema solidarity.

Issued by:
Charles Kakoma,
UPND Spokesperson.

*(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM*

COMMENTS

    Ulemu HH ni President 2 mins ago

    I wonder hw things will be when God installs HH as Zambia’s President in August 2021. PF guys must be ready to flee

