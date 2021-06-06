Police surround church where HH is going

Current situation in Chingola where the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to attend a church service
Zambian wake up.
This government is worse than the devil himself! Even the devil allows people to go to church!!
This country has sank down so much under PF. We are no longer respected as a democracy in fact outsiders can see clear dictatorship. If anyone touches HH, you ain’t seen nothing yet, that’s when you will see what God can do to you not in heaven but here on earth!!!
The reason why Zambia Police use excessive force on the opposition is simple. They see themselves as an occupying power. UNIP was not only led by a foreigner in the name of KK but he entrenched the Nyansaland dominance over Zambia. Most of the key positions in Government and the public sector in general are held by foreigners who originally come from from Nyansaland. A true Zambian will not be concerned if the President comes from truly North Western Province, Southern Province Western province and indeed other provinces of the country. Zambians wake up and fight foreign domination.
Bary will fix it
The Chingola police failed to solve the gassing for a longtime they are not expected to be bright. Stopping someone to go to Church seems to be an act of stupidity and desperation!
When the police donot conduct themselves in a professional manner, it is the Inspector General of Police (IGP) who should be held accountable. When the IGP fails, it is the appointing authority of the IGP who is responsible. When the appointing authority of the IGP doesn’t condemn police actions of denying citizens their freedom of movement in the country, it is the appointing authority who benefits from these police actions.
Letter to promote the Chingola police-officer-in-charge has already been drafted.
COMMENTS
