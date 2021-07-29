Police tear gas HH advance party

Police tear gas HH advance party

Police are now teargasing the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s advance entourage at Chipata airport. The UPND leader is airborne from Mfuwe and scheduled to land shortly for campaign activities in Chipata. IMG_98

COMMENTS

    Alepona 12 seconds ago

    Exactly what KANGANJA was told to implement against the opposition signs of a dying PF regime

