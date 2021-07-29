Police tear gas HH advance party

Police are now teargasing the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s advance entourage at Chipata airport. The UPND leader is airborne from Mfuwe and scheduled to land shortly for campaign activities in Chipata. IMG_98
Exactly what KANGANJA was told to implement against the opposition signs of a dying PF regime
COMMENTS
