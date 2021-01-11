Police urged to investigate Chitalu Chilufya

TIZ urges law enforcement agencies to investigate fired Chilufya

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) has urged law enforcement agencies to open investigations into Chilufya’s role in the Honeybee Pharmacy scandal.

Reacting to President Lungu’s dismissal of Chitalu as health minister last evening, TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe said it should not just end there because “there are several layers to this scandal”.

Nyambe said TIZ had welcomed President Edgar Lungu’s decision to fire Dr Chilufya over the Honeybee Pharmacy scandal.

He said Chilufya’s exit from the Ministry of Health was an “important and necessary first step towards cleaning up the rot that appears to be deeply rooted at the Ministry of Health.”

“Our hope is that as important and necessary a step as this is, it will not be the only action we see in response to this scandal. We expect that law enforcement agencies will open investigations into Dr. Chilufya’s role in the Honeybee scandal and should he be found culpable, he be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We do not believe that dismissing Dr. Chilufya should be the end game over this as there are several layers to this scandal,” said Nyambe.

“We therefore reiterate our call for a full investigation to be carried out into all the layers of the Honeybee scandal in order to get to the bottom of the issue and to hold everyone that was involved accountable for their actions.”