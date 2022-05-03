Police warn thugs tampering with number plates

POLICE WARN MOTORISTS THAT HAVE REPLACED OFFICIAL REGISTRATION NUMBERS WITH “RIPCHILE 1″
The Zambia Police Service is concerned with some motorists that have replaced official registration number plates with an illegal registration” RIPCHILE 1″
The Inspector General of Police Mr Lemmy Kajoba has since directed all traffic officers to immediately impound any motor vehicle bearing registration “RIPCHILE 1”.
Police will not tolerate such lawlessness which used to happen in the past.
The Inspector General of Police has further directed that all traffic officers should enforce this directive hence forth.
Rae Hamoonga
ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE
SPOKESPERSON
PHOENIX NEWS
If the act is illegal why do the Police wsit to be told by the IG to arrest an illegality? That mebtality should stop. Can people just learn to do their jobs without being reminded please
Just because they have displayed that number plate you call them thugs? Zambian watchdog are you on this earth? don’t forget that Chile 1 was living in the community