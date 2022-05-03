Police warn thugs tampering with number plates

2

Police warn thugs tampering with number plates

POLICE WARN MOTORISTS THAT HAVE REPLACED OFFICIAL REGISTRATION NUMBERS WITH “RIPCHILE 1″

The Zambia Police Service is concerned with some motorists that have replaced official registration number plates with an illegal registration” RIPCHILE 1″

The Inspector General of Police Mr Lemmy Kajoba has since directed all traffic officers to immediately impound any motor vehicle bearing registration “RIPCHILE 1”.

Police will not tolerate such lawlessness which used to happen in the past.

The Inspector General of Police has further directed that all traffic officers should enforce this directive hence forth.

Rae Hamoonga
ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE
SPOKESPERSON

PHOENIX NEWS

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. We are not aware of any abandoned vehicles- police
  2. Police reopen investigations on gassing
  3. Police warn and caution Geoffrey Mwamba
  4. Fake abduction claim lands man in police cells
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 2
  • comment-avatar
    Ndine 10 hours ago

    If the act is illegal why do the Police wsit to be told by the IG to arrest an illegality? That mebtality should stop. Can people just learn to do their jobs without being reminded please

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    redson Chisenga 13 hours ago

    Just because they have displayed that number plate you call them thugs? Zambian watchdog are you on this earth? don’t forget that Chile 1 was living in the community

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.