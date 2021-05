Police in Lusaka have arrested Economic and Equity Party President, Chilufya Tayali for the offence of Defamation of the President.

This is in line with a video which went viral on social media in which the accused person made derogatory remarks against His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr Edgar Lungu.

He is detained in police custody f or the subject offence.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON