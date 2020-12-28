Political choice should not result in death

*Musa Mwenye, SC* writes:

Joseph Kaunda’s children are now orphaned!

All their father did was to exercise his freedom to assemble and to belong to a political party of his choice. The exercise of constitutional rights should not result in death and should not lead to children being robbed of a father. An opposition cadre does not stop being human simply because of his political persuasion nor do his children and relatives stop being human simply because of their father or relatives political pursuasion.

Recognize everyone’s humanity and stop these senseless killings. Stop police brutality!