Porn minister won’t be arrested

Police have been instructed not to arrest former minister of education David Mabumba for pornography. Pornography is a criminal offence.

Yesterday, Mabumba was fired for circulating videos of himself while engaging in immoral activities.

But the Watchdog has been informed that police were ready up pick him up but they have received orders to stay away from him.

If Mabumba was a nobody like Iris Kaingu, he would be in detention by now. But in Zambia there are two types of laws, one for PF officials and the other for others.