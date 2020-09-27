PPAZ pushes tie quick explicit, abortion education in schools

UNFPA, IPPAZ PUSH FOR QUICK IMPLEMENTATION OF EXPLICIT SEXUAL EDUCATION, ABORTION IN ZAMBIA

Following the opposition from the Church and traditional authorities, the Planned Parenthood Association of Zambia (PPAZ) has scaled up the quick implementation of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in schools in Zambia.

The organisers have called teachers to a second round of training which will be held at the Fenza Center in Bauleni near Radio Yatsani.

PPAZ together with the UNFPA are implemening at both the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health, the Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights(SRH&R) which promotes the provision of contraceptive pills and abortions to adolescents to curb the rise in teen pregnancies.

CSE on the other hand is aimed at providing sexual information and aspects of all sexuality to children from Grade 5 to Grade 12.

Below is the Notice.

NOTICE

GROUP 1

HEADTEACHERS’ COMPREHENSIVE SEXUALITY EDUCATION (CSE) TRAINING

28TH AND 29TH SEPTEMBER 2020

Good morning Head teachers kindly be Informed that PEO’s office is inviting you for a training in CSE, if had your Guidance and counseling teacher trained in the first group.

Venue: Fenza center Bauleni near Yasani radio station. Transport refund and meals will be given. The letters will be generated on monday to all Debs the information

PEO office

SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Nelson Mandela sec

Libala secondary

Matero Girls Secondary

Matero secondary

Northmead Secondary

Olympia secondary

Kabanana secondary

Munali girls secondary

Mujucama secondary

Chinika secondary

Lusaka boys secondary

New Mtendere secondary

Woodlands A secondary

Kamwala South secondary

Kabulonga boys secondary

PRIMARY SCHOOLS INVITED

Muyooma

Chibolya

Lusakasa

Mandevu

Ngombe

George central

Northmead

Kasamba

Chawama

Kabwata

Chipata

Kapwelyomba

Mumana

Chazanga

Tunduya

SECOND GROUP TRAINING

This group will be trained on Wednesday 30th September and Thursday 1st October the same week

The group consists of All Head teachers who had their Guidance and counseling teachers trained in the second group

Venue as mentioned above

Urgent matter