PPAZ pushes tie quick explicit, abortion education in schools

UNFPA, IPPAZ PUSH FOR QUICK IMPLEMENTATION OF EXPLICIT SEXUAL EDUCATION, ABORTION IN ZAMBIA
Following the opposition from the Church and traditional authorities, the Planned Parenthood Association of Zambia (PPAZ) has scaled up the quick implementation of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in schools in Zambia.
The organisers have called teachers to a second round of training which will be held at the Fenza Center in Bauleni near Radio Yatsani.
PPAZ together with the UNFPA are implemening at both the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health, the Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights(SRH&R) which promotes the provision of contraceptive pills and abortions to adolescents to curb the rise in teen pregnancies.
CSE on the other hand is aimed at providing sexual information and aspects of all sexuality to children from Grade 5 to Grade 12.
Below is the Notice.
NOTICE
GROUP 1
HEADTEACHERS’ COMPREHENSIVE SEXUALITY EDUCATION (CSE) TRAINING
28TH AND 29TH SEPTEMBER 2020
Good morning Head teachers kindly be Informed that PEO’s office is inviting you for a training in CSE, if had your Guidance and counseling teacher trained in the first group.
Venue: Fenza center Bauleni near Yasani radio station. Transport refund and meals will be given. The letters will be generated on monday to all Debs the information
PEO office
SECONDARY SCHOOLS
Nelson Mandela sec
Libala secondary
Matero Girls Secondary
Matero secondary
Northmead Secondary
Olympia secondary
Kabanana secondary
Munali girls secondary
Mujucama secondary
Chinika secondary
Lusaka boys secondary
New Mtendere secondary
Woodlands A secondary
Kamwala South secondary
Kabulonga boys secondary
PRIMARY SCHOOLS INVITED
Muyooma
Chibolya
Lusakasa
Mandevu
Ngombe
George central
Northmead
Kasamba
Chawama
Kabwata
Chipata
Kapwelyomba
Mumana
Chazanga
Tunduya
SECOND GROUP TRAINING
This group will be trained on Wednesday 30th September and Thursday 1st October the same week
The group consists of All Head teachers who had their Guidance and counseling teachers trained in the second group
Venue as mentioned above
Urgent matter
COMMENTS