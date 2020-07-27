President Lungu advises to step aside

President Edgar Lungu should step aside for a new voice, face, direction and vision, there is no time. We shall look after him, says Kelvin Bwalya Fube.
KBF is raising critical issues that demand answers. Am not PF but if i was, would be on his side. Intelligent, factual and honesty with integrity will talk to Zambians failure of which is delusional.
I can assure the Nation that PF will not listen to Kelvin Bwalya Fube because all of them are looking at what they call Kasaka (the bag of money). I am sure the current holder of the bag has no intention of passing it to anybody else.
COMMENTS
