President Lungu advises to step aside

2

President Lungu advises to step aside

President Edgar Lungu should step aside for a new voice, face, direction and vision, there is no time. We shall look after him, says Kelvin Bwalya Fube.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Kambwili advises Lungu on violent cadres
  2. Lungu says police will deal with protesters
  3. Lungu says he will only be guided by social-economic and health considerations before opening bars
  4. Attorney-general advises govt to ignore court ruling on retirement age
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 2
  • comment-avatar
    Muna Dekhane 18 seconds ago

    KBF is raising critical issues that demand answers. Am not PF but if i was, would be on his side. Intelligent, factual and honesty with integrity will talk to Zambians failure of which is delusional.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Chisha Banda 14 mins ago

    I can assure the Nation that PF will not listen to Kelvin Bwalya Fube because all of them are looking at what they call Kasaka (the bag of money). I am sure the current holder of the bag has no intention of passing it to anybody else.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *