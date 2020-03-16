President Lungu calls for prayers amid coronavirus

President Edgar Lungu has urged Zambians to be prayerful amidst the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

President Lungu says government is committed to bringing health care facilities closer to the people but urges Zambians to take preventive measures against the disease.

President Lungu has also emphasized that anyone with the symptoms of fever or cough should seek medical help immediately but also isolate themselves until medical help is rendered.

President Lungu said this during the disjunction ceremony for Reverend Daniel Daka at Reformed Church in Zambia Kamwala congregation in Lusaka.