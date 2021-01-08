President Lungu flies off

2

President Lungu flies off

President Lungu was scheduled to have a meeting with ex Miners in Mufurila at the local stadium but they refused to turn up. He is captured in this video leaving after his failed meeting

    Steve 1 hour ago

    It was a landing place not meeting iwe, don’t deceive people 

    Kombwd 4 hours ago

    We hope that sinks in when many people in kitwe chingola &, Mufulira were pretending

