President Lungu flies off

President Lungu was scheduled to have a meeting with ex Miners in Mufurila at the local stadium but they refused to turn up. He is captured in this video leaving after his failed meeting
It was a landing place not meeting iwe, don’t deceive people
We hope that sinks in when many people in kitwe chingola &, Mufulira were pretending
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
COMMENTS
It was a landing place not meeting iwe, don’t deceive people
We hope that sinks in when many people in kitwe chingola &, Mufulira were pretending