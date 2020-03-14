President Lungu Wants lawyer Sangwa jailed, barred

State House has directed Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima to immediately commence contempt proceedings against Lusaka Lawyer, John Sangwa over his recent remarks over the Constitutional Court.

During a meeting at State House on Thursday evening, also attended by the Attorney General Likando Kalaluka , President Lungu is said to have complained as to why the Judiciary had allowed State Counsel Sangwa to continue attacking the bench.

“The President was very upset and he immediately issued instructions that the Judiciary should bar him. The actual reason is not about any contempt but the issue of his (Lungu)’s third term bid,

“The Attorney General tried to explain that it would be difficult to charge State Counsel with contempt but, the Head of State insisted that he should be punished,” a State House source has hinted.

According to the source, the Constitutional Court bench is supposed to issue summons to Sangwa on Monday next week to show cause why he should not be cited for contempt of court over his statement that the bench was incompetent.

“It is predetermined, they want to do what they did to the Journalist (Derrick Sinjela and Gregory Chifire,” the source said .