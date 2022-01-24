President of Burkina Faso detained by soldiers

Burkina Faso President Kabore ‘detained’ by mutinous soldiers

(Aljazeera)

Reports say Kabore’s detention comes after troops staged mutinies at several army barracks and gunfire was heard near the president’s residence.

Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was detained by mutinying soldiers, security officials said, with troops leading the apparent coup saying his government failed to support them during the country’s years-long conflict with armed groups.

The news reports on Monday came a day after soldiers staged mutinies at several army barracks, prompting fears of a coup. Later on Sunday, heavy gunfire was also heard near Kabore’s residence in the capital, Ouagadougou.

On Monday morning, several armoured vehicles from the presidential fleet, riddled with bullets, could be seen near the residence. One was spattered with blood.

