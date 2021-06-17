Presidential jet lands in Egypt, Cairo, today. Who’s on board? What’s the destination?
How does the entire air commander continue flying the president. Are there no other junior officers to do that. This is the same with Simon mitti who doubles as secretary to cabinet and principal private secretary at state house.
Trying everywhere to consult and seek assistance to rig elections. It will not work. ECL is just digging his grave dipper and dipper every day using his criminal mind as digging tool.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
COMMENTS
How does the entire air commander continue flying the president. Are there no other junior officers to do that. This is the same with Simon mitti who doubles as secretary to cabinet and principal private secretary at state house.
Trying everywhere to consult and seek assistance to rig elections. It will not work. ECL is just digging his grave dipper and dipper every day using his criminal mind as digging tool.